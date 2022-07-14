Watch: After Malaika Arora, Shruti Haasan Takes On 'Y Challenge'; Fans Call It 'superb'

Actor Shruti Haasan's fitness routine has never gone unnoticed. From doing cardio exercises at the gym to maintaining a proper diet, the actor does it all to maintain a fit body. Now, on Thursday, Haasan has taken up the viral Y Challenge, a video of which has been shared by her on the photo-blogging site. The viral yoga trend was started by Malaika Arora who won appreciation from fans for the same and now the Salaar actor has joined the bandwagon.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti Haasan uploaded a fitness video in which she could be seen performing a viral yoga trend, popularly known as 'Y Challenge'. The trend teaches people how to perform hand-stand with the support of a wall. Sharing the short clip, she wrote, "Kind of", adding a laughing emoticon with it. The actor donned a black sports bra with the same coloured trousers in the video.

As soon as the post went viral on social media, it witnessed several reactions from Haasan's fans which is evident in the comments section. An Instagram user called her 'superb', while another one commented, "Mam your hand should be more inside like 90 but it was awesome (sic)". Another netizen wrote, "@shrutzhaasan This is the best Reel on this trend. This reel will be the on Trending." Several others dropped hearts on the post.

Malaika Arora nails 'Y Challenge'

Earlier, B-town diva Malaika Arora also shared a similar video of the viral yoga trend and she undoubtedly nailed it. The 48-year-old headed to her Instagram space and uploaded a video in which she could be seen doing the viral yoga trend. She captioned the video, "Cannot hop on this trend! Remix this reel and share your video with me. #trendingreels".

Shruti Haasan opens up about her PCOS condition

Previously, there were rumours that Shruti Haasan was hospitalised owing to her PCOS condition. In order to clarify the topic, the 34-year-old actor took to her Instagram account and stated that she is completely doing fine. "I’ve been Facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis," she had said.

(Image: @shrutzhaasan/@malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram)