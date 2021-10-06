Huma Qureshi recently starred in the spy thriller film Bell Bottom alongside Akshay Kumar. The actor played Indian agents' contact at Dubai airport in the film. Huma's fierce role also had a fight sequence, for which she prepped with Akshay Kumar. Pooja Entertainment recently shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi rehearsing for the fighting sequence.

Pooja Entertainment dropped a BTS video of Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi from their latest film Bell Bottom. In the video, Akshay Kumar was training Huma on the sets of the movie. Akshay Kumar said, "The fight with Huma Qureshi was very good. Because training her for her fight and the way she practised and the way she got it in one shot was another highlight of the film. It was a small fight but it was very rewarding." Huma Qureshi reshared the tweet and wrote, "What fun it was to get beaten up by @akshaykumar. Super fun fight-training with you Sir !!!"

What fun it was to get beaten up by @akshaykumar 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Super fun fight-training with you Sir !!! https://t.co/qRkv869dIc — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) October 5, 2021

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for Huma Qureshi

Ahead of Bell Bottom's release, Akshay Kumar posted a fun video of him and Huma Qureshi via Instagram. In the clip, Huma Qureshi was dancing before a camera in a white pullover. Akshay Kumar later teased her in the background. Sharing the video, the Sooryavanshi actor wrote, "A total nutcase, a darling at heart and a phenomenal actor! Even though @iamhumaq’s filmography is shorter than mine, her acting prowess is much higher."

Details about Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom cast Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. The film's plot revolves around an Indian spy who goes by his code name Bell Bottom. He is called by the Prime Minister of the country to embark upon a covert mission and free 210 hostages held by plane highjackers. The film was helmed by Ranjit Tiwari. It was the first one to be released in theatres after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi have earlier shared the screen space in the 2017 comedy-drama Jolly LLB 2. While Akshay Kumar played the lead role of Jolly, Huma Qureshi portrayed his wife. The film received much critical acclamation.

Image: Instagram/@iamhumaq