The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

WATCH: Anil Kapoor Reveals The Role He Wanted To Play In His Upcoming Film 'Malang'

Bollywood News

At the trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Malang', Anil Kapoor said that he found Kunal Khemu's character pretty interesting and he wanted to do his role

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

At the trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Malang', veteran Bollywood Actor Anil Kapoor said that he found Kunal Khemu's character pretty interesting and he initially wanted to do his role. Anil Kapoor also mentioned that Mohit Suri thought he will suit best for the other role. Suri convinced him by saying that he is planning something different for him. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA'S FATHER HAILS VERDICT
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEOLOGY
SMRITI IRANI ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
GANGULY CALLS PANT 'SPECIAL TALENT'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS