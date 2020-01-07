WATCH: Anil Kapoor Reveals The Role He Wanted To Play In His Upcoming Film 'Malang'

At the trailer launch of his upcoming movie 'Malang', veteran Bollywood Actor Anil Kapoor said that he found Kunal Khemu's character pretty interesting and he initially wanted to do his role. Anil Kapoor also mentioned that Mohit Suri thought he will suit best for the other role. Suri convinced him by saying that he is planning something different for him.

