Watch Ankita Lokhande's Dance To 'Tum Aaye Toh' From 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'

Actor Ankita Lokhande has gracefully taken it upon herself to brighten her fans' Sunday with her beautiful smile. On August 8, Ankita Lokhande took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of hers. In the video, she can be seen recreating Juhi Chawla's blockbuster songTum Aaye Toh from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. She can be seen twirling away in a pastel yellow suit and flaunting her bright smile.

Watch Ankita Lokhande dance on Juhi Chawla's Tum Aaye Toh from Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankit Lokhande has posted a reel video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen grooving gracefully in a place like a lobby of a hotel, to Tum Aaye Toh. Recreating Juhi Chawla's song, the Ek Villain actor kept her makeup minimal and her locks open. As for the caption, she penned, "Tum aaye toh hawaon main ek nasha hai (There's an intoxication in the air as you've come)" with a red heart.

Lokhande's post has been liked by more than 22k Instagram users within just an hour. Many fans and followers have complimented the beauty. An Insta user commented, "Baby your reels/dance in between shots are such a treat for us . Love Love. Must be energy booster for you too," while another one added, "Wow my queen, looking so cute" with a string of positive emoticons. A netizen chipped in, "I'm going gaga over this," and another one wrote, "Oh my royal queen."

Well, this isn't the first time that the actor has flaunted her dance moves. Recently, Lokhande dropped a video where she could be seen twirling away in a bright pink coloured Anarkali style suit. Flaunting her dancing skills, she grooved to Laal Ishq by Arijit Singh from Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela. She captioned her post as "Yeh Laal Ishq, Ye Malaal Ishq". (This passionate love, this anguished love) with a red heart. Ankita Lokhande's fans shower love in the comment section as she constantly treats them with adorable snaps and videos.

A peek into Ankita Lokhande's videos

