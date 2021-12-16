Actor Anupam Kher is quite active on social media and keeps sharing posts that give fans a sneak peek into his life. He keeps sharing his thoughts and opinions on different matters and keeps inspiring his followers with his powerful words.

Recently, the Aiyyary actor took to his Koo handle to share his Thursday thoughts on positivity with his latest Shayari video.

The shayari starts with "Nigaahon main manzil thi, Gire aur girkar sambhalte rahe,hawaon ne bahut koshish ki magar Chirag aandhiyon main bhi jalte rahe". The inspirational post garnered a lot of likes and while reacting to the post, netizens flooded the comments section with inspiring comments. Some of the users also commented "waah waah" while others simply wrote nice along with folded hands emoji.

Anupam Kher, who keeps posting inspirational and motivational posts on his Koo social media handle, is always seen supporting the made-in -India app. He had crossed the one million landmark on the platform in June. Following which he took to his Koo handle and shared a video of himself celebrating his achievement and cutting a cake sent by the founders of the app.

He is frequently seen posting pictures related to patriotism, mythological stories, and inspirational quotes. He is also seen giving a sneak peek into his latest releases like a few days back he posted about Unnchai where he is seen sharing screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, he is also seen sharing fun videos with mother Dulari.

Anupam Kher was last seen in his 2019 releases, The Accidental prime minister where he portrayed the role of our former prime minister Manmohan Singh. After which he was also seen in the film One day: Justice delivered, portraying the role of retired justice Tyagi.

And some of his next ventures include The Kashmir Files and Suraj Barjatya's Unnchai which he is currently shooting for. Unnchai is a multi-starer film with actors like Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika Thakur, and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Not just Bollywood films but Anupam Kher also appears in Tamil and Telugu language films and currently, he has films like Karthikeya 2 and Connect in his kitty.