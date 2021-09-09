Watch: Anupam Kher's Delightful Encounter With Ustaad Zakir Hussain In New York

The prominent Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s TV show named ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta hai’ recently made sense when he ran into an Indian music maestro in New York. The actor took to Instagram and posted a video clip depicting Ustaad Zakir Hussain standing next to him.

Anupam Kher’s fans on social media were thrilled to see two of the legendary artists together and even referred to him as lucky to meet the popular musician Zakir Hussain in person.

Anupam Kher meets Zakir Hussain in New York

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which he can be seen standing with Zakir Hussain. The actor then stated that it happens rarely that they get to meet people they really admire and introduced Zakir Hussain. Stating further, he also mentioned how amazing it was to meet fellow Indians in the United States and added how the music maestro Zakir Hussain was his inspiration. On the other hand, Ustaad Zakir Hussain mentioned how he was his inspiration and recalled the time when they met in Chicago at a friend’s place to which Anupam Kher added that he even attended his show. In the end, he thanked him and everyone else for meeting with him.

In the caption, he wrote, “Encounters in NY. I was delighted to meet the maestro, the pride of our country Ustad #ZakirHussain Saab in NY. I am his admirer for a long long time. Such a humble man. It is pure Magic when he plays Tabla. Jai Ho to him!!” (sic)

Many fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram handle and expressed their amazement at seeing the two legendary artists in one frame. A fan stated ‘Ustaad Zakir Husaain Sahab aapko pranaam. Such a humble gesture to bow and greet. Thanks Anupam Sir for posting such nice little videos. Missing your #dularirocks videos’ while another fan referred to Anupam Kher and mentioned how lucky he was to meet him and added how he too wanted to meet the maestro. Another fan expressed his delight by adding ‘Wah Huzoor wahh!!! New york me Do jaane maane Bhartiya ek saath’ while many others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how excited they were to see them. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Anupam Kher’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM