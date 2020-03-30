Watch: Arjun Rampal Shows Off Bushy Beard, Gives Sneak Peek To His Life In Self-isolation

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in a new video gave his fans a quick tour of his lavish house as he practices self-isolation during the nationwide lockdown. With Arjun sporting a bushy beard and a blank look on his face, the video shows the actor and his family's life indoors. Jack Johnson's song Holes To Heaven playing in the background gives a cynical touch to the video which Arjun has captioned, "Hanging in there. #selfisolation #stayathome".

The video also features Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik in their candid state while Arjun gives his fans a quick tour of his house. He gave a glimpse of his pets and his stock of groceries in the kitchen among other things. However, funnily enough, the post has the netizens asking the Om Shanti Om actor only about his beard.

Arjun Rampal had also shared his concerns about the growing cases of the novel coronavirus cases in the country through his earlier post. The Asambhav actor said that it is time for us 'to reflect on what we have done to this planet'.

The actor went on to add that humans have been a virus for other living creatures and Mother Nature as 'we create havoc in their lives' by our activities. The 47-year-old actor further said that he hopes 'there is a silver lining at the end of this for everyone' as he shared his selfie with a serious expression on his face.

