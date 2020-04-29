WATCH: Arnab Goswami's Tribute To Actor, Creative Genius Irrfan Khan

On Wednesday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami paid homage to acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Describing him as one of the "greatest contemporary geniuses of our time", Arnab observed that he was looking forward to seeing Irrfan Khan as the next global superstar. Mentioning that Khan had the ability to connect with everyone, he maintained that this void can never be replaced.

"Good evening and welcome, ladies and gentlemen, the passing of Irrfan Khan is a loss that really cannot be described in words. I call him one of the greatest contemporary geniuses of our time. Irrfan Khan was a man whose sheer and raw talent had just started getting recognised across the world. And I was looking forward to seeing Irrfan as the next global superstar. Everyone loved him in India and internationally. Irfaan was an absolute natural. And that's what made us come close to him. And what was most remarkable about him was his gaze, the way he looked at you from the screen, and how he connected with you with his expressions. Everyone identified with Irrfan, and he had the ability to draw empathy and connect with all of us. All of us something of us in him. And at 53, he has gone just too early, reminding us of the sheer unpredictability of life and I will miss Irrfan greatly. Since I came to Mumbai in the last 14 odd years, I was privileged to get to know him personally. He would answer the phone. He would sometimes message. He was an avid news watcher, and we sometimes spoke about events. As of today, he is the greatest actor of our times. Irrfan was effortless. Irfaan was a fighter and fought valiantly to the end. For all of us, I want to start by paying homage to Irrfan. Irrfan- our only homage to you is that you will never go. Your physical presence is a void that will never be replaced. His magnetism and his style stay with us even stronger after he's gone. Thank you, Irrfan for everything that you have done for us. We always loved you. This is a big loss for all of us."

A stellar career

Irrfan Khan was known for his stellar performances both in India as well as abroad. He was last seen in the film ' Angrezi Medium' which released just before the nationwide lockdown was imposed. Some of his memorable Bollywood films include 'Salaam Bombay!', 'Maqbool', 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'The Lunchbox', 'Haider', 'Gunday', 'Piku', 'Talvar', and 'Hindi Medium'. Khan also played a key role in Hollywood films such as 'Slumdog Millionaire', 'Inferno, 'Life of Pi' and 'Jurassic World'. In 2011, he was conferred with Padma Shri, India's 4th highest civilian award. In 2013, Khan received the National Film Award for 'Paan Singh Tomar' in the 'Best Film Actor' category.

