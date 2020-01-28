WATCH: Ganesh Acharya's Response On Woman Accusing Him Of Asking Her To Watch Adult Films

Ace Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been accused of depriving 33-year-old Divya Kotian of work, demanding commissions from income and allegedly forcing her to watch porn videos. As per a complaint letter filed by Kotian at the Amboli Police Station and Maharashtra Women' Commission, Ganesh Acharya who became the secretary of IFTCA (Indian Film & Television choreographers association), used to frequently call Divya at his office. Now, Acharya has issued a response, including to a video that had surfaced of him in a physical altercation.

Ganesh Acharya's first response:

In the first response to a news agency, the ace choreographer asserted that he would file a case against all those who have leveled allegations against him (Divya Kotian, Saroj Khan & others), claiming that people are tainting him as he is doing good work, while the others are doing 'Goondaism & drama'. Emphasising that the 33-year-old woman (Kotian) has no proof against him, he said, "They are just trying to defame me, I will move courts and I demand proof over all the allegations".

On being asked about the CCTV footage, the choreographer claims that he has no idea, as he left for Chandivali and has no 'idea' as to what transpired behind his back.

The CCTV footage accessed from January 26 shows Ganesh Acharya allegedly asking two choreographers to beat the complainant up. In the visuals, Acharya can be seen walking in, escorted with two people and within just minutes, a physical brawl breaks out between Acharya and Kotian.

This comes after a 33-year-old woman levelled several allegations against the choreographer. The complaint letter states the following:

"After Ganesh Acharya became general secretary of IFTICA, he used to call me and ask me to pay Rs. 500 per dancer or else I will not be allowed to do any coordination in the industry. Whenever I used to reach his office for work, I always found him watching porn videos and he even asked me to watch the porn videos," read the complaint letter.

