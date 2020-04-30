WATCH: Gulmarg's Famous 'Bobby Hut' Where Rishi Kapoor's 'Chabi Kho Jaye' Was Filmed

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after a two-year battle with leukemia at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there a day earlier. Fans, friends and family of the 'Bobby' actor expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic news.

Rishi Kapoor started his career very much in Kashmir with the 1973 hit movie 'Bobby'. Republic TV visited the renowned 'Bobby Hut' in Kashmir's Gulmarg where many scenes were shot and the popular song 'Chabi Kho Jaye' was filmed. Kapoor shot over a dozen of his films in Kashmir and visited those locations in 2011.

The Kapoor family has had a strong connection to Kashmir, with every Kapoor actor having shot several movies in the lush green slopes of the Valley. Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor also shot scenes in the Valley during his 2011 superhit 'Rockstar'.

