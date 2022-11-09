Watch How Shahid Kapoor Reacted To Mira Rajput's 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' Piano Cover

Mira Rajput Kapoor is an avid Instagram user and often shares glimpses of her daily life. Recently, Rajput shared a clip of her performing one of the tracks from her husband Shahid Kapoor's films. However, what caught the viewers' attention was the actor's reaction to the piano recital.

Taking to Instagram, Mira Rajput shared a sneak peek of her playing the track Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum on the piano. While she keenly played the song from her husband Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh, the actor himself made an appearance in the video.

He channelled his character from the film and yelled, "Preeti." The Jersey star then hugged Mira while the latter kept playing. Sharing the clip, Rajput wrote, "Will the real Kabir Singh please calm down. Wait for it…"

Mira Rajput's mother-in-law, Neelima Azeem, was seemingly impressed as she wrote, "Awesome." Shahid Kapoor's co-star Kiara Advani also reacted to the clip and wrote, "Lovely."

A fan of Shahid Kapoor commented, "why is shahid so funny bro," while another penned, "Omg you making me miss Kabir Singh more."

Mira Rajput often shares clips of her playing the piano. A few weeks ago, Rajput shared a video of her playing the track Somewhere Over The Rainbow as she got back to playing piano. Sharing the clip, Rajput wrote, "Somewhere over the (rainbow) Back to playing the piano and getting the hang of it. I learnt this off a YouTube tutorial but I realise I prefer reading music than watching it being played!"

"Every evening once the kids are asleep and I’m done with the day, I’ve been practising.. I think I’ve found my spot," she added.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's love story

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015 in a private ceremony followed by a star-studded reception. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Misha, in 2016 and a son, Zain, in 2018.

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor