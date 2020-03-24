Watch: Hrithik Roshan Lists Precautions Amid Coronavirus, Says 'let's Care For Each Other'

Amid the ongoing frenzy about the spread of the novel Coronavirus across the world and especially in India, Bollywood actors have left no stone unturned in their appeals and advisories to their fans and followers. Joining the likes of Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and many others, Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan has also shared a very important message for his fans through his social media accounts earlier on Tuesday.

The War actor has urged for utmost co-operation from the citizens of India in the one minute fifty seconds long video shared by him.

Read | Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan & others laud 'Janta Curfew', PM Modi gives quirky responses

Hrithik has also listed many precautions to be followed in order to minimise the rate of deaths in the country. The actor can be seen claiming that we have reached a deadlock with the Coronavirus epidemic. "There is no turning back now", said Hrithik in the video.

Watch the video here:

Help stop the spread. There are simple steps to be followed . ये हम सबकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। #COVIDー19 #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/v0jZth8xF1 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 24, 2020

Read | Hrithik Roshan gets the ‘perfect’ view while on quarantine; See pic

Hrithik Roshan had been one of the many celerities who had enthusiatically participated in the Janta Curfew implemented by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 22 across the nation. In a video shared by actor, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan can be seen standing with his neighbours --- producer Sajid Nadiadwala ---- and clapping to honour the efforts of the Coronavirus warriors in the country.

Have a look:

A big salute to all the essential workers of the nation selflessly putting their lives at risk to service and safeguard our society . 🙏🏻.#JantaCurfew @akshaykumar #sajidnadiadwala pic.twitter.com/MOQKi6ZbCG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 22, 2020

Read | Shahid Kapoor opens up about his love for Hrithik Roshan through his Instagram Q&A

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 536 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 106. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and shut down over 32 states and Union territories.

Read | Hrithik Roshan reminisces sleeping under the stars with his sons, shares nostalgic videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.