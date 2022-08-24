Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's Hilarious Take On Dialogue From 'Anupama' Leaves Netizens In Splits

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is well known for her ace acting skills and breathtaking fashion. Being an avid social media user, Janhvi Kapoor also often showcases her goofy side and drops hilarious videos with her friends. After sharing a funny clip of her recreating one of Tejasswi Prakash's scenes from Naaigin, Janhvi Kapoor left her fans in splits with her take on the hit TV show Anupama's dialogue.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor posted a video with her team as she recreated Rupali Ganguly's monologue from her famous TV show Anupama. The monologue is from a scene in the show in which Anupama could be seen giving a befitting reply to her ex-mother-in-law Leela as she tells her that she has no right to object to her action. The monologue says, "Main ghoomun, phirun, nachun, gaon, hasun, khelon, bahar jaon, akeli jaon, kisi aur ke saath jaon, jahan jaon, jab jaon, jaise bhi jaon, aapko kya?"

Janhvi Kapoor seemingly shot the video on one of her recent vacations with her team and did literally everything mentioned in the monologue. She could be seen donning a white top and denim shorts and paired them with a blue checked shirt. Sharing the clip, the actor added a thinking emoji. Take a look at the video here.

The Good Luck Jerry star's fans could not stop gushing over her video as they were thrilled to watch it. Alia Bhatt also reacted to the video and called it "Hilarious." Ek Villain Returns star Tara Sutaria also lauded Kapoor and wrote, "Bestttt bro. (sic)"

Janhvi Kapoor's take on Naagin dialogue

Earlier, the Dhadak star dropped a funny video of her mouthing one of Tejassvi Prakash's dialogues from her show Naagin. In the clip, the actor could be seen justifying her midnight cravings and nailing the scene. In the caption, she wrote, "Jab midnight cravings wali walk ke beech koi tumhe pakad le." Ekta Kapoor was seemingly impressed with the Roohi star's acting and she commented, "Ded. if kaira had a twin or shesh nagin pratha had shape shift avtaar with sugar cravings."

(Image: @janhvikapoor/Instagram)