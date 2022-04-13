Watch Kartik Aaryan Groove With Local Dancers In Mauritius Amid 'Shehzada' Shoot

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fanbase on his social media handles. The actor, who once again proved to be a gem of the actor in his latest release Dhamaka, has earned quite a big name in the industry with his constant hard work and dedication.

From Pyar Ka Punchnma to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor has given back to back hits, proving himself as one of the best actors in India. Currently, Kartik Aaryan is shooting for his forthcoming as well as highly-awaited film, Shehzada, in Mauritius.

Kartik Aaryan shakes a leg with local dancers in Mauritius

A video is doing rounds on social media which sees the Dhamaka actor shaking a leg with some local dancers on the streets of Mauritius. The video shared by a fan account had a caption, "Shehzada got to shake some moves in Mauritius #KartikAaryan #Shehzada Love you KA!@. (sic)" In the short clip, Aaryan could be seen matching with some dancers. The Luka Chuppi actor looks uber-cool in a white oversized sweatshirt paired with black coloured trousers.

Watch the video here:

The actor has been sharing updates from his Mauritius shoot since the beginning. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik had shared a picture from the first day of his shoot that had him against the backdrop of sunset and sea. In the picture, he could be seen posing in a white coloured t-shirt and black trousers. Have a look:

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada will hit the theatres on 4 November 2022. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the other cast members include Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be soon seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Among his other projects is Shehzada, also starring Kriti Sanon, which is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

(Image: @its_kartikaaryan/Twitter)