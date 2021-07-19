WATCH | Mika Singh's Car Breaks Down Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Come To The Singer's Rescue

Singer Mika Singh, who enjoys a massive popularity, recently witnessed the love of his fans after his car broke down amid heavy rains in Mumbai. A viral video showed a large crowd gathered around Mika's car, people trying hard to help. He ended up expressing his gratitude towards the public. Mika Singh was with Akanksha Puri, and some earlier posts shared by the singer on Instagram suggest that they were returning from some wedding.

Mika Singh's car gets stuck amid Mumbai rains, fans help

The video begins with a man speaking off-camera. He says, "Jab Mika paaji ki car band hoti hai, toh itne log help karne aa jaate hain, Mumbai city (When Mika's car breaks down, this is how so many people show up to help him out in Mumbai)." The man then walks over to Mika and Akanksha, who are sitting in the car, and asks for a comment. "Kam se kam 200 log hain (There are at least 200 people here)," the singer says, applauding them. The crowd cheers and the man recording the footage adds, "Raat ko 3 baje guys (It's 3 AM, guys)."

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing pandemic, the Mauja Mauja singer is serving the needy people. Mika had started a langar service for the needy and frontline workers in the times of COVID-19. In association with his NGO Divine Touch, Mika is providing fresh, home-cooked food for needy people who are battling hunger during this pandemic. His service has started in Mumbai, Delhi, and Indore and he is trying to extend the same to other parts of the country as well.

Speaking of the service, Mika Singh reveals, “Right now, people are dying of hunger rather than coronavirus. We should worry about people who are on the road and need food; the unemployed need food. People don't have drinking water, clothes to wear, and a place to sleep, and it's time we take their living into consideration as well. It's my humble request to everyone, do help them out. My NGO, Divine Touch, has started an initiative to provide home-cooked food and water to the needy as well as to frontline workers daily, and while I am doing my bit, I hope others come out and help too.”

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/MIKASINGHInstagram

