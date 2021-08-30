Watch: Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Her "first Ab" As She Gives A Hilarious Twist To Her Song

Actor Parineeti Chopra has walked a long path in her fitness journey to achieve her "first Ab". The Kesri actor on August 29 took to her Instagram handle to share her achievement and hard work. Elated Parineeti flaunted her perfectly toned body but with a hilarious twist.

Pari flaunts her abs and biceps

The Ishaqzaade actor uploaded a video on Instagram where she flexed her biceps. She also showed off her abs and buttocks. Pari shot the video in a basic yet beautiful lilac sports bra and navy blue tights. She left her tresses open to compliment her big bright smile. Take a look at the video:

The twist

Now coming to the twist, Pari uploaded the video with her rendition of legendary singer Asha Bhosle's song Abhi na jao chod kar. The Jabariya Jodi star sang the song for one of her films opposite Ayushmann Khurrana named Meri Pyari Bindu. Pari looked strong and confident in the video, which she uploaded months after being subjected to trolling for her weight.

Pari uploaded the current video with a catchy caption that involves the song. "When you’re about to celebrate your first Ab but the trainer says AB hee na jao chhod kar [Singer: Me]", the caption read. The video, uploaded about 18 hours ago is about to hit 6 lakh reactions and 4.5k comments. Pari garnered praises for her dedication and commitment towards working out to achieve the goal she aimed for months ago. The comment section was abuzz with heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

Parineeti returns to Mumbai after a long haul

The actor returned to Mumbai after a 5-months long haul. Last week, the actress went out in her new ride, a Range Rover to swoop around the city. She shared her experience in a series of Instagram stories. Pari also shared an Instagram post where she confessed that she never leaves a chance when it comes to driving. Take a look at the post where Pari is seen enjoying the weather during her ride.



On the work front, Pari is basking in the success of her back-to-back box-office releases. She was recently seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. She was also praised for her performance in badminton star Saina Nehwal's biopic, Saina. Her next release will be Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Image: @ParineetiChopra/Instagram