Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Dances With Madhuri Dixit, Enjoys Her Fangirl Moment

After entertaining the audience with her Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Hindi debut with the upcoming movie Goodbye. The actor will share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the upcoming family drama. While the Pushpa star is currently busy promoting the movie, she recently graced the stage of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and danced with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit and Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of their dance together from Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. In the clip, Mandanna could be seen shaking a leg and coordinating with Dixit for the track Boom Padi from the latter's upcoming film Maja Ma and sharing a hug at the end.

While Mandanna wore a blue and orange coloured ethnic outfit, Madhuri Dixit donned a green and red coloured lehenga. In the caption, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Maja Ma with @rashmika_mandanna."

The Geetha Govindam star reshared the reel on her Instagram stories and mentioned how she used to watch Madhuri Dixit on screen and dance on her tracks. The actor revealed how she was delighted as she got to dance with her on her track. She wrote, "there was a time when I'd watch @madhuridixitnene ma'am onscreen and copying her expression and moves and today dancing with her to one of her songs again.. crazy.."

On Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of her first Hindi film Goodbye. The movie will see Mandanna play the role of Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta's daughter. The movie will follow the story of an estranged family, who comes together after Neena Gupta's character passes away. The film will hit the theatres on October 7.

She has two more Hindi films in her kitty - Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and Mission Majnu, which will feature Sidharth Malhotra. The actor also has Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule and Vijay's Varisu.

