Watch Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty's Throwback Video From Sets Of Ek Hindustani

Directed by Tinnu Anand, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty's chemistry in the 2003 released movie Ek Hindustani shone through the screen. But did you know to shoot a small segment of a song from the movie, both the stars were made to swing back and forth on a crane while dancing? Check out the video of Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty bravely and skillfully performing their role in the BTS video of the shoot.

Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty in Ek Hindustani BTS video

The shooting location, packed with onlookers, was in the middle of a street filled with crew members and background dancers. The shooting started off with choreographers showing the actors how they were supposed to perform in the parachute while it was still on the ground. After the actors skillfully executed the dance sequence in the parachute in just a few takes, the director of the movie orders the crew to lift the parachute via crane.

Raveena Tandon can be seen appearing terrified to climb in the parachute while Suniel Shetty managed to keep calm. With no safety harness, the actors were lifted off the ground for their next shot in the dance sequence. In the third shoot, both the actors were seen swinging back and forth on the parachute while executing the choreography skillfully. After confirmation from the director, both the actors were brought back to the ground after which the team was congratulated for their efforts.

Netizens' reaction to the video

People in the comment section appeared amazed at the amount of hard work and effort put in to shoot just three shots of a dance sequence. One fan commented about how acting was not everyone's cup of tea and the directors put in a lot of work just to get the shot right. Some also complimented the actors for their efforts and talent.

Pic Credit Lehren Retro Youtube

Ek Hindustani and other popular Raveena Tandon's movies

The leading actress of the 90s, Raveena made her mark in Bollywood by appearing in movies such as Laadla, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. After her marriage, the actress took a hiatus from acting for several years before marking her comeback on television with her talk show Isi Ka Naam Zindagi in 2012. Raveena Tandon's latest movies included Anurag Kashayp's Bombay Velvet and the thriller movie Maatr.

IMAGE- RAVEENA TANDON & SUNIEL SHETTY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.