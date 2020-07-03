Watch Salman Khan Explaining His 'warrior' Ancestry On Kapil Sharma Show

Salman Khan is the son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and his first wife Salma Khan (Sushila Charak before marriage). He is the eldest out of Salim Khan's five children. Salman Khan has two brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and two sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and an adopted sister Arpita Khan. In an episode on Kapil Sharma show, Salman can be seen talking about how he gets his warrior ancestry. Take a look.

Salman Khan explains his warrior ancestry to Kapil Sharma

Four minutes into the video, Salman can be seen talking about his ancestry and how he gets his warrior persona. Salman Khan talks about how he is not only from a Pathan family but is also from a Maratha background as his mother is a Maratha. Salman said that his maternal grandmother belonged to a warrior race of Maratha as well. Salman's paternal grandfather belonged to Jammu’s Dora Rajput family. So, to sum up, Salman says that all these diverse ancestries give him his warrior genes and persona. He also mentions about Helen aunty's lineage, who is his stepmom and half Burmese and half Anglo-Indian.

Reportedly, Salman's paternal ancestors belonged to Alakozai Pashtuns from Afghanistan who immigrated to Indore, M.P. However in a biography written by Jasim Khan, it is mentioned that Salman Khan's ancestors belonged to the Akuzai sub-tribe of the Yusufzai Pashtuns. Salman Khan's grandfather was a Deputy Inspector General of the Indore state as well.

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and mother Salma have four children together. In 1981, when Salim Khan married actress Helen Richardson, they adopted a girl named Arpita, she was the daughter of a homeless woman who died on Mumbai footpath.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva who last directed his Dabangg 3. He will be reuniting with co-actor Disha Patani in the movie Radhe. The pair were last seen cast opposite each other in 2019-released Bharat. The movie will feature Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles as well. Salman will also be seen in Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali post the release of Radhe.

Promo Image courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram

