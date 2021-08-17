Watch: Shahid Kapoor Joins Brother Ishaan Khatter For An Impromptu Dance Session

Shahid Kapoor and his half brother Ishaan Khatter share a strong bond. The two were recently seen hanging out together in Mira Rajput's new video. As Shahid is known for his dancing skills in the industry, he joined the Khaali Peeli actor in an impromptu dance session.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's impromptu dance session

Mira Rajput often shares photos and videos from her daily life. This time, brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter featured in one of Mira Rajput's reels. The two were seen dancing to Troye Sivan's Regard. The Haider actor was in his vest and shorts while Khatter wore a printed shirt with a pair of track pants. Shahid was seen matching steps with Ishaan Khatter. Mira used a dramatic filter with the video. In the caption, she wrote, "Les Twins," referring to famous French dancers Laurent and Larry Nicholas Bourgeois.

Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend and Khaali Peeli co-star reacted to the video. She wrote, "It's the chilli paneer" and "Viiiiiiibe" in the comment section. Shahid and Ishaan's mother, Neelima Azeem, also commented on the video. She praised her sons for their dance sequence. She wrote, "Can't even express how I'm feeling.. remarkable together.. double trouble❤️👏🔥🙌😍 thanks Mira darling for sharing.".

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter get scolded by Neelima Azeem

Earlier on July 20, Mira Rajput shared a home video of Ishaan and Shahid getting scolded by their mother, Neelima Azeem. In the video, Neelima Azeem was asking Shahid Kapoor to put down his phone. She was heard saying, "You didn't hear it in context na Sasha because you guys have been on the phone, you don't hear anything in context", as Shahid Kapoor was busy using his phone. Later, Mira Rajput was seen asking Ishaan Khatter to listen with his eyes. In the caption, Mira wrote, "Put down your phones 📱.". As Ishaan Khatter was filming the video, Mira further wrote, "Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep". Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are both Neelima Azeem's sons. While she shares Shahid with her first husband, Pankaj Kapur, Ishaan is the son of Azeem and Rajesh Khatter.

IMAGE: ISHAAN KHATTER AND SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

