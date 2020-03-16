WATCH: This Plane Shadow-chase Is Anupam Kher's Favourite Visual And Has Got Him Searching For Hidden Metaphors

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to his social media account and posted an interesting video of him landing at the Krabi, Thailand. The interesting part is that he captures the shadow of the plane landing at the airport and we see the shadow getting closer and closer against the backdrop of lush filled green grass.

"It was so fascinating to chase the shadow of my plane as it was landing in Karabi, Thailand. This video will certainly be one of my most favorite visuals I have captured. There can be millions of metaphors hidden in it. Do write if you come up with something inspirational.", he wrote.

It was so fascinating to chase the shadow of my plane as it was landing in Karabi, Thailand. This video will certainly be one of my most favourite visuals I have captured. There can be millions of metaphors hidden in it. Do write if you come up with something inspirational. 🤓😍 pic.twitter.com/NtfUjoYkwU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 3, 2019

After the video was posted, netizens couldn't stop talking about how gratifying the video was, and also dropped metaphors and inspirational quotes after watching it. While one user wrote, "Chasing a reflection to reflecting back on a chase", the one other remarked saying, "You arrive when your illusion (ego) converges with your conscience". Read them below-

Chasing a reflection to reflecting back on a chase- life — shailaja rama (@shailrams) June 3, 2019

You arrive when your illusion (ego) converges with your Concience (self). Lassiv — Mohan K mongha (@hermitofhushur) June 3, 2019

As, a person gets " DOWN TO EARTH " his impression on the world becomes bigger and bigger. — Sushant Vastrad (@sushant_vastrad) June 3, 2019

Anupam Kher has become a man of international presence over the years. Not only is he an established actor in the country, but now he has worked in Hollywood movies and television shows, adding more feathers to his cap. The veteran actor recently appeared in political biopic 'The Accidental Prime Minister', based on the life of former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh and was praised widely for acing up the mannerisms of Singh giving a candid feel to his character.

