'We Cannot Ignore It': Ayushmann Khurrana Says Northeast Is More Progressive Than Mainland

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Anek. Touted to be a socio-political thriller, the Anubhav Sinha directorial project will hit the big screens on 27 May 2022.

As the release date of the socio drama is inching closer, there is a massive buzz surrounding the project. Reportedly, the film centres around the northeastern part of India. Recently Ayushmann Khurrana opened up on how the Northeast India is more 'progressive' than the mainland.

Ayushamann Khurrana opens up on the issue of the Northeast

The gripping and intriguing trailer of the Anek fueled fans' excitement levels. The trailer hinted at the plot of the film where Ayushmann will be seen stepping into the shoes of an agent named Joshua, who is sent on a mission to the Northeastern part of the country.

As per the reports of Mid Day, Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek brings the geopolitical issues of northeastern India to the big screens. Recently, Ayushmann revealed that people don't know about the northeast much because they hardly get any media coverage. Moreover, he also stated that the region is far more progressive than the mainland. Adding to this, the Bala actor said-

“We generalise the region as north-east, but people there don’t like to be called so. They are proud of their community, their states, and their languages. We don’t get to know much about them because the media has not covered them. Whenever they [go] to other parts of the country, they are discriminated against and suffer racial abuses. We need to make them feel one with the country. We cannot ignore the region that is far more progressive than the mainland. Including them will help the country become more progressive.”

Further talking about how women in Meghalaya carry forward their mothers’ names and are more respected there, Ayushmann said-

“The people in Meghalaya carry forward their mothers’ names; most of the shopkeepers are women while the men take care of children at home. It’s among [the few matrilineal] societies in our country.”

For the unversed, Anek was shot primarily across Assam and Meghalaya due to which Ayushmann got a close insight into the people of that region. The film marks Ayushmann's second collaboration with Anubhav after their subject-oriented film Article 15. Anek is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks.

Image: Instagram/@ayushmannk