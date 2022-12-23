'We Deserve To Know The Truth': Sushant Singh Rajput's Father On Disha Salian Death Case

On the Maharashtra government's decision to reopen the Disha Salian death case, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh said it should have happened long back. He also stated that he has "full faith" in CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

"It should have happened long back. The then government did not do it. But it is good they are doing it now," the late actor's father said.

He added, "Whatever the government will do will be right. I have full faith in this government. It's been 2.5 years and we deserve to know the truth."

According to police, 28-year-old Salian, the former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Mumbai's Malad area on June 8, 2020. Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said in the state assembly that an SIT (Special Investigation Team) would be formed to investigate the death of Salian.

The ruling alliance MLAs had demanded a probe into Salian's death. The matter was first raised in the Legislative Assembly by Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale and BJP legislator Nitesh Rane joined him.

"The case is already with the Mumbai Police. Those who have proof can furnish it. This will be probed through an SIT," Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio in the Maharashtra government, said in the House.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said that this should not be viewed from any political angle. Fadnavis said the investigation will be done in an impartial manner without targeting anyone.

BJP questions erstwhile govt; says want to give justice to Salian's family

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that this is an 'extremely serious issue'. He also stated that the Sena-BJP government to give justice to Salian's family.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Ram Kadam said, "So now there are new points raised by MP Rahul Shewale in the Parliament, and the same issue has been raised by our MLA Nitish Rane in the Maharashtra Assembly. Now, the issue is the past government tried to cover up the issue intentionally to save one of the tall leaders. Now the question- who is that leader, and why has somebody called on her number 44 times? We do not want to target any individual but we want to give justice to her family."