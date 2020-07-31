Ankita Lokhande Stumped By '15 Min' Sushant Suicide Conclusion; Recalls 'he'd Faced Worse'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ankita Lokhande, revealed how she and Sushant had been through worse situations in life, and that ruling his death as suicide did not sit right with her.

"I want to tell everyone. Sushant is not the kind of guy who would be in depression. I and Sushant have faced worse situations in life. I don't know what position he was in, but after a certain time, I tried to understand how you can just pass off his death as a suicide in just 15 minutes? As far as I know Sushant, he is not a depressed guy," she said.

‘Sushant was not a depressed guy’

Ankita also confessed that it took time for her to accept the 'depression' narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She repeatedly said that he was not a guy who could commit suicide. "He was not a man who could take such a step. Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."

Ankita Lokhande also revealed that Sushant was so high-spirited that he was willing to work in short films if his movies do not succeed. He would always make plans for his life. And a decision such as suicide is hard to believe, she said.

Read: Sushant Singh’s Bank Statement Accessed, Shows Huge Transactions For Rhea's Expenses

Read: Ankita Lokhande Recounts Precise Moment She Heard Of Sushant's 'suicide'; Speaks To Arnab

Ankita Lokhande interrogated by Mumbai Police

On Thursday, Bihar Police reached Ankita Lokhande's residence in Malad, Mumbai, to record her statement in the case of Sushant's death. Ankita was interrogated for an hour by the Bihar Police who have been in the city to further probe into the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Police. Apart from Ankita Lokhande, Bihar cops, on Thursday, also retrieved Sushant's phone call details and social media account details from the Cyber Cell in Mumbai and his bank statement's from Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Sushant was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

Read: 5 Stunning Expenses Sushant Singh Rajput Bore For Rhea Chakraborty Before His Demise

The full interview of Ankita Lokhande with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know will air at 9 PM on Saturday.

Read: Ankita Lokhande Lists The Things That Made Sushant Happy; Repeats His Words To Arnab

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.