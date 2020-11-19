'We Miss You': Vindu Dara Singh Remembers Father On 92nd Birth Anniversary, Shares Video

Vindu Dara Singh took to Instagram and paid tribute to his father actor and wrestler Dara Singh on his birth anniversary. The actor shared a video showcasing all the beautiful memories of the late actor as an artist and a profound wrestler. While captioning the post, Vindu expressed his love towards his father and wrote that his “blessings and memories” are immortal.

Late Dara Singh's birth anniversary

The video starts with some of the young pictures of Dara Singh from his wrestling days where and Ramayan days where he played the role of Hanuman. Apart from this, there were several pictures of the legendary actor along with other stars from the entertainment fraternity who have worked with him in the past. Vindu captioned the post and wrote, “We miss you dad, and your blessings and memories live on.”

The actor also shared some birthday wishes posts coming all over from people bestowing their love on the legend's birth anniversary. With the re-posted stories on Instagram, he wrote, "Missing him, 19th November, Love you dad." Apart from this, the Housefull 2 actor even shared a picture from his early days along with his late father on Twitter and captioned it as, “It’s my dad’s birthday, so guess it's International Men's Day.”

Dara Singh Randhawa was an Indian wrestler, actor, and politician who started acting in 1952. He was a stunt film actor for many years and played his first lead role in Babubhai Mistry's film King Kong (1962). From around 1963 he partnered often with Mumtaz, with whom he performed in 16 Hindi films. He then went on to do television in the late 1980s, where he played the role of Hanuman in the television adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayan. The star was the first sportsman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha of India. The actor who breathed his last on July 12, 2012 was last seen in the Hindi movie Jab We Met and the last Punjabi movie released before his illness Dil Apna Punjabi.

