'We Should Save Kashmiri Pandits': Kangana Ranaut On Targeted Killings In J&K

In light of the recent incidents of targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of the Kashmiri Pandits, stating that they should be 'saved'. It is pertinent to note that the last three days witnessed three targeted killings in the Kashmir valley that have created an atmosphere of fear for the migrant Hindu community residing there.

A 17-year old migrant labourer from Bihar, identified as Dilkhush Kumar, was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday in Budgam. On the same day, Vijay Kumar, a Hindu bank manager, was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Earlier on Tuesday, a Kashmiri Hindu and teacher from the Samba district was killed.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, was shot dead in broad daylight by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area.

Kangana Ranaut responds to recent targeted killings in J&K

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and wrote a message in support of Kashmiri Pandits. Sharing a tweet by news agency ANI, which read, "Jammu, J&K | Situation is getting worse. 4 killings took place today. 30-40 families have left the city. Our demand was not fulfilled. Their (govt's) safer places are within the city only, no safe place is available in Srinagar, said Amit Kaul, an employee under PM package", the Dhaakad actor wrote, "We should save Kashmiri Pandits..."

This is not the first time that Kangana Ranaut has raised her voice in support of Kashmiri Pandits. Earlier, after the release of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which is based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, the Manikarnika actor urged everybody to watch the film.

'It's difficult to survive here': Kashmiri Pandits on leaving valley

Amid rising tensions in Jammu and Kashmir due to a spate of target killings of Kashmiri Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley have started leaving the region. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, one of the Kashmir Pandits, who was leaving with her family to Jammu, said, "We left in the early morning. We have been stopped at several places not because of security reasons, but harassment of the NHAI. The problem is that we were living in dangerous circumstances and it is too much difficult to survive there".

(Image: @kanganaranaut/Instagram)