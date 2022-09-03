'We Wish...': Nagarjuna's Message From Telugu People For Ranbir-Alia Bhatt Amid Pregnancy

Soon-to-be parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt received blessings from their Brahmastra co-actor and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, who wished the couple a 'beautiful baby'. At a promotional event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad on Friday, Nagarjuna mentioned that he has known Ranbir and Alia since childhood, adding that they're 'incredibly' talented. He further showered love on the couple on behalf of all Telugu people, hoping that their newborn gets 'bigger than' both of them.

For the unversed, the forthcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial is just days away from its release. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

According to ANI, Nagarjuna addressed the crowd as he heaped praise on the Bollywood couple. He mentioned, "What do I say to these two people? I have seen them since their childhood. They have been my colleagues in this film. We crossed the borders of age and became friends. It was wonderful knowing them.”

The actor continued, "They are one of the most incredible talents in this country right now, it's incredible that they both got attracted to each other. From all the Telugu people, from all the people on this stage, from everybody I know, we wish that you have a beautiful child and who's going to be bigger than both of you together."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friend and family members. The couple exchanged vows at the former's Vastu residence in Mumbai. The couple announced their pregnancy at the end of June via social media. Sharing pictures from her sonogram session, Alia wrote, "Our baby... coming soon."

Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva comes as the first part in Ayan Mukerji's planned trilogy. It is slated to hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will also be seen as a highly-trained Interpol officer named Vikram in the Praveen Sattaru directorial The Ghost. The movie also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran among others in pivotal roles.