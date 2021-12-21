Weddings Of 2021: Katrina Kaif To Anushka Ranjan; Celebrity Weddings That Made Headlines

As the year is coming to an end, 2021 has seen a number of celebrity weddings that have made headlines. Right from the royal Vicky-Katrina wedding to Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's sustainable wedding, social media has been flooded with the most heart-warming pictures of celebrity couples on their special day. Here's a list of celebrity weddings that became the talk of the town in 2021.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

The duo's wedding became the most-talked-about topic in recent months. The couple remained extremely private about their special day and shared the good news with the wedding pictures after tying the knot. They gave fans and followers couple goals as they shared glimpses from their dreamy royal wedding.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Television actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in an elaborate ceremony. The duo looked stunning as they officially became 'Mr & Mrs Jain'. Ankita Lokhande donned a gold Manish Malhotra lehenga and stole the show. Vicky on the other hand went for a royal look as he wore an ivory sherwani and turban.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Known for his role in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan tied the knot with Natasha Dalal on January 24. The duo had an intimate ceremony with close family and friends in Alibaug. The actor shared a glimpse from his special day on social media and wrote, "Life long love just became official."

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Bollywood's Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. The actor is passionate about saving the planet and often promotes living a sustainable life. She had a sustainable wedding with no plastic and uploaded stunning pictures of the ceremony. The happy couple recently welcomed their son into the world and named him Avyaan. He recently turned four months old.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4. The director is well-known for his work in Uri: The Surgical Strike, in which Gautam took on the role of an undercover RAW agent. The duo's announcement came as a surprise to fans as they wrote, "As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes."

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor celebrated her special day with close family and friends as she tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani on August 14. The wedding was an intimate affair and attendees included Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil, Sanjay, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, among others. The event took place at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence in Mumbai.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao most recently had fans on cloud nine after he posted some wholesome pictures from his wedding to Patralekhaa. The duo tied the knot on November 15 and celebrated their special day in Chandigarh. Several celebrities extended their best wishes to the couple as they took the next time in their life together. The actor penned down a heartwarming caption as he wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family."

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan got married on November 21 and shared their special day with celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vani Kapoor and Bhoomi Pednekar. The couple exchanged vows after having been in a relationship for four years and shared a glimpse of their royal wedding with their fans online. Anushka Ranjan announced the good news as she wrote, "Thank you for choosing me every day and making my fears vanish and making me feel like the luckiest person to walk the earth. Now let’s go live our happily ever after. I guess I did finally get SEALed."

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya tied the knot with navy officer Rahul Nagal on November 16. The actor re-defined royalty in a red lehenga with golden accents as she enjoyed her big day with family and friends. She shared some adorable pictured from her wedding and pre-wedding rituals on social media and fans extended their wishes to her and her husband.

(Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif, @anushkaranjan)