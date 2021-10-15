Weekend OTT Releases: From 'Sardar Udham' To 'You' S3, Check All Films And Shows To Watch

This weekend as people prep to celebrate festivals like Dussehra, OTT films, and web series are all set for a power-packed viewership. As the pandemic shows signs of decline and theatres all set to open in Maharashtra and several other states, the OTT trend still leads the arena. Over the past few years, filmmakers are making content and films for the digital platform for people who love to watch within the comforts of home.

This festive weekend, whether you choose to head out of town to unwind or simply kick back and relax at home, you may switch on your device and add more charm to your weekend. Here's a list of a few TV shows and films to binge-watch during the Dussehra holidays.

TV shows and films to binge-watch this Dussehra weekend

Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime Video)

Shoojit Sircar's upcoming directorial features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role along with Amol Parashar in the essential role. The film is a biopic that is based on the story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who had assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, in 1940. The film will premiere on the online streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.

Rashmi Rocket (Zee5)

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana with its screenplay took care of by Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. The film showcases her journey to fulfilling her dreams peppered with many hurdles from her personal battle for respect and honour to even her very identity. The film premiered on Zee5 on October 15. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Neha Anand under the banners RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network. It also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Abhishek Banerjee, and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

Little Things Season 4 (Netflix)

Netflix's latest Little Things Season 4 stars Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal. It revolves around the life of a millennial couple, charting their highs and lows as they navigate their relationship through various stages. The show's trailer, which was released by the makers on September 28, showcases Dhruv and Kavya encounter questions around commitment, family, ambitions before they decide to take the final plunge. The series premiered on Netflix on October 15.

You Season 3 (Netflix)

You is one of the most mind-bending series present on Netflix that premiered today. In the series, Joe (played by Penn Badgley) and Love (essayed by Victoria Pedretti) find themselves in a new life, the one with marriage, a child, and nosey neighbours. Developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, You is based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling books You and Hidden Bodies. The previous season shows Joe Goldberg moving from New York to Los Angeles in order to escape his past and to start over with a new identity. Coming out fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in bloodshed, the last thing he hopes is to meet an incredible new woman. However, he falls in love again — with a woman named Love.

Udanpirappe (Amazon Prime Video)

The latest Tamil action-drama is based on the relationship siblings share. Udanpirappe premiered on Amazon Prime on October 14 and has been receiving mixed reviews because of its melodramatic and banally employed stereotypes that make up the plot. Jyothika has delivered a soulful performance in the family drama. Along with Jyothika, the movie features M. Sasikumar, Samuthirakani, Soori, Kalaiyarasan, and Nivedhithaa in pivotal roles.

(Image: Twitter/@celebsecrets/Instagram/@vickykaushal)