What Anushka Sharma Was Up To This Week; From Gratitude Post To Feud With Sunil Gavaskar

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma's week started with a humbling post she shared on the Gratitude Day on September 21. However, yesterday, on September 25th, she ended up in a feud with Sunil Gavaskar. Here's a look at what Anushka was up to this week.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma's Monokini Picture Gets This Beautiful Reaction From Samantha Akkineni

Anushka's Insta story remembering late SP Balasubrahmanyam

On September 25, Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story sharing her condolences to SP Balasubrahmanyam's friends and family. She wrote "SP Balasubrahmanyam Sir was a veteran of our industry. We have grown up to his iconic songs and he will live in our hearts forever through his music. My condolences to his family and loved ones." Along with Anushka, many other celebs from the industry also grieved as the veteran singer passed away yesterday at the age of 74 in Chennai hospital after being admitted for COVID.



Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma's reply to Sunil Gavaskar

Anushka Sharma shared her feelings on Gavaskar's comment about Virat and her. On her Instagram story, the Bollywood actor called out the former cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar for passing 'distasteful' comments. Sunil Gavaskar had earlier commented on Virat's performance at the IPL game. It was when RCB was playing against Punjab, Sunil Gavaskar remarked, "He (Virat Kohli) knows that he can improve by practising harder. During the lockdown, he only practised on Anushka's bowling which is evident from a video that I saw. But that is not going to be enough".

Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

ALSO READ| Ashley Tisdale, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma: Celeb Pregnancies That Broke The Internet

On September 21, Anushka had shared a stunning pic where she could be glowing in a black monokini. She shared her gratitude towards all that she has received in her life by captioning her post as, "'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward. She shared this post on World Gratitude Day which is observed on September 21 every year.

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma Celebrates Virat's Team's 1st Win In IPL With Bowl Full Of French Fries

ALSO READ| Netizens Bring Back Anushka Sharma's 'I Drink Coffee...' Response, Call It 'very Apt'

Promo Image courtesy: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.