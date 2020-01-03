Weight Loss Tips That Beginners Need To Keep In Mind In 2020

Every year, many people keep weight loss as their new year's resolution. Other than having a proper diet and a regular exercise, one needs to focus on some other factors also. If you want to complete your resolution, here are some tips for beginners they need to keep in mind.

Drink plenty of water

The Eatwell guide tells that drinking water can help in getting weight loss. Consuming a glass of water 30 minutes prior to your meal increases the weight loss process by 44 percent. It is recommended to have 12-13 glasses of water for men and 9 glasses for women per day.

Do not skip breakfast

Many of us have the mentality that skipping breakfast will help you lose weight. But that is not true. If you miss out on essential nutrients and if you may end up snacking more throughout the day because you feel hungry, then at the end you will have more food consumption in comparison to the day having breakfast. Also, eating at regular intervals during the day help in burning calories at a faster rate.

Go for a walk

Walking has incredible benefits and you can do it anywhere and anytime. Walking is a low-stress and low-impact form of exercise unlike running and jumping. Just lace up your walking shoes and go. It is also the perfect time to listen to all your motivational podcasts or favourite playlist.

Cut on sugar and starches

When you cut sugar and starches from your diet, your hunger levels go down. It also lowers insulin levels and reduces bloat and unnecessary water weight. Removing carbs from your diet will also reduce your appetite.

Eat varied and colourful dense foods

As per doctor's recommendation, the perfect diet should consist of 50 percent fruit and vegetables, 25 percent whole-grain meals and 25 percent protein. You can consume monosaturated fatty acids instead of saturated fats. Avoid fatty red or processed meats, baked goods, bagels, and white bread when you are following a weight loss program.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

