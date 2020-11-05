'Welcome Home': Check Out 'Welcome Home' Release Date And Time On SonyLiv

Digital streaming platform SonyLiv has been coming up with heart-winning series and movies on its official site which is being appreciated by audiences. The success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story SonyLiv garnered a major fanbase from people who cannot get over the twists, and performances of the leading stars in the show. Now, SonyLiv is coming up with a new release, which is a mystery thriller flick Welcome Home on its platform. Recently, the makers released a spooky video, sharing a glimpse of what is the movie all about. So, we have mentioned further details about the Welcome Home release date 2020 and time that you must check out right away.

What time does Welcome Home release on SonyLiv?

Welcome Home on SonyLiv is a mystery thriller film about two girls. Though the movie has not released yet, the makers have been sharing spine-chilling videos on different social media platforms. Moreover, they have also been warning faint-hearted people, less than 18-year-olds, and those who do not like violence not to watch the same. Check out the Welcome Home release time and date below:

Welcome Home release date 2020

The makers had also revealed the Welcome Home release date 2020 a few days ago. The movie will come out on the OTT platform SonyLiv on November 6, 2020, Friday. Check out details about Welcome Home release time:

Welcome Home release time

The makers have not revealed the Welcome Home release time for the interested viewers. However, those who have a subscription to SonyLiv can turn on the notification to know what time does Welcome Home release on SonyLiv. Check out the teaser of Welcome Home on SonyLiv below:

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

Also read: Tom Felton Opts For A New Look For Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide To Monster Hunting'

About Welcome Home cast

The Welcome Home teaser shows a woman asking a pregnant lady if that is her first child, but the latter denies it. She also reveals that after taking birth, they cry for some time, and then die, and starts laughing hysterically. Welcome Home stars Tina Bhatiya, Kashmira Irani, Shashi Bhushan, Boloram Das, Paresh Rawal, Swaroop Rawal, and Akshita Arora in the lead roles.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Daughter: 3 Things To Know About True Thompso

Also read: 'The Take' On Netflix Streaming Without Subtitles Leaves Netizens Confused

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.