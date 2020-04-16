'Welcome' Movie Memes About Lockdown That Will Keep You Entertained | See Here

Many people seem to think that staying at home during this lockdown is tiresome and may be finding it hard to cope. But if you're staying at home and practising social distancing, you're doing a good job, so hang in there.

Memes are vital in this lockdown to keep people's spirits up and they'll certainly keep you entertained. Memes from Akshay Kumar's movie Welcome are also very popular. And these memes are sitting well with the lockdown situation, as netizens seem to have found that many scenes from the film are perfect to make lockdown memes on.

The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in lead roles and was released in 2007. The movie is still a gem because of its humour. Let's take a look at Welcome memes which will keep you entertained. These memes are only for entertainment purpose.

Me, eating everything I can during quarantine, deep down knowing that I'll have to do extra workout to loose gained fat.



Inner me : pic.twitter.com/vkeO3AGh0p — Daily Welcome Memes (@thedailywelcome) April 14, 2020

Parents to their children, every morning during quarantine : pic.twitter.com/Ph0AzXuCPE — Daily Welcome Memes (@thedailywelcome) April 11, 2020

This is a series of pictures and videos that are made into memes related to the lockdown situation. All iconic characters including Jugnu, Majnu Bhai, and others are in this. These relatable memes are the perfect lighthearted content to share with your friends and family to spread laughter during lockdown.

