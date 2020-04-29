Were Irrfan Khan’s Final Words About His Late Mother Saeeda Begum? Read

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last earlier on Wednesday, reportedly thought of his late mother moments before succumbing to colon infection at a hospital in Mumbai. As per reports, the actor's last words were "Amma has come to take me" which he uttered before breathing his last around noon on Wednesday.

Have a look:

Read | Irrfan Khan's demise: 'Angrezi Medium' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan mourns the loss

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeeda Begum, 95, passed away earlier on Saturday. She had been suffering from various age-related ailments for long, said family sources, adding she breathed her last on Saturday, the first day of Ramzan festival. The funeral procession was taken from her residence in Krishna Colony and last rites were performed at Chungi Naka graveyard in Jaipur, Rajasthan. According to a daily, reports had suggested that Irrfan had participated in the funeral through video conferencing and not many people were allowed during the funeral.

Read | Irrfan Khan's death: Farhan Akhtar says 'thank you for wonderful memories'

Within days, Irrfan Khan also succumbed in his battle with rare cancer called neuroendocrine tumour which deteriorated his health since 2018. He was diagnosed with a colon infection on Tuesday and admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital where he was under observation. The actor's last rites took place in the afternoon on Wednesday at the Versova cemetery. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons, Babil and Ayan.

A spokesperson of Irrfan Khan confirmed the news of his death and issued a statement. Here is what it said:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Read | WATCH: Arnab Goswami's tribute to actor, creative genius Irrfan Khan

Read | Deepika Padukone at loss of words on Irrfan Khan's death, posts black screen, broken heart

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.