'What A Roller Coaster Ride': Anupam Kher Wraps Up 519th Film, 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Actor Anupam Kher who is known to amaze fans with his stellar performances in films recently took to Instagram and celebrated the wrap-up of his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa. The actor who has been in the US for almost a month to shoot for the film, shared a video with the entire team while announcing the good news. In the caption, Anupam explained how the film was a ‘roller coaster' ride for everyone.

Anupam Kher wraps up 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa

The actor in the video said, “ I am glad to say that it’s a wrap of my 519th film. It was the most wonderful and chaotic experience of shooting for the film. It was chaotic hence it was fantastic. If it had been smoothly then smoothly are boring. Thank you for the wonderful joy that you all gave me. Also, what an amazing place to finish it, Rocky steps.”. At last, the entire team shouted ‘Jai Ho’ together.

While captioning the post, he wrote, “Finally it is a wrap for my 519th film #ShivShastriBalboa!! What a roller coaster ride it has been! Thank you to my producers, line producers, technicians, and co-actors for the amazing love, warmth, and support. I have a very good feeling about the work we have put in in the last 40days. Hope to meet you all again soon. #JoyOfMovies #Cinema #Wrap #NewBeginnings”.

Neena Gupta who will be seen alongside the actor in the film ‘congratulated’ him in the comment section. A few days earlier, actor Jugal Hansraj had wrapped up the movie's schedule. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film marks Hansraj’s return to movies five years after he last featured in the Sujoy Ghosh thriller Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. Shiv Shastri Balboa is billed as a “fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America”.

Anupam Kher had announced the film a month back on Instagram while revealing his first look poster. He shared three posters that featured him and his co-actor, Neena Gupta. In the picture, he can be seen sitting with a serious look. His hands are folded and he sported a simple look while posing for the camera.

IMAGE: ANUPAMKHER/Instagram