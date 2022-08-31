'What A Way To Start The Week': Jonas Brothers' Glimpses From Mexico Concert Ft Priyanka

Quick links:
Jonas Brothers recently performed at a sold-out concert in Mexico. The American band sang and grooved to their chart-busting tracks before a jam-packed audience.
Nick Jonas stunned in a printed yellow coloured shirt with brown pants. He completed his look with black shades.
The actor surely rocked at the concert before the audience which also had his actor-wife Priyanka Chopra.
Joe Jonas was seemingly in a pop-star look as he donned an orange T-shirt with black jeans. He also completed his look with black jeans.
Kevin Jonas was dressed in a printed red and white shirt. The singer was evidently a hit at the concert.
The brothers' band also paid homage to Mexico as they raised the country's flag during their concert.