What Aalim Hakim Has To Say About Varun’s ‘shaadi Ki Body' As The Latter Flaunts His Abs

Aalim Hakim is a Bollywood celebrity hairstylist. Recently, he shared a picture with newly wedded Varun Dhawan on his Instagram. In the picture, Varun can be seen standing bare body while Aalim is clicking the picture. Read on to know what Aalim Hakim has to say about Varun Dhawan's chiselled body.

Aalim Hakim on Varun Dhawan's 'Shaadi ki Body'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently got married to his long term girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The hairstylist shared a picture on his Instagram with Varun. In the picture, Varun is flaunting his well-built body wearing a white pair of jeans. Aalim wrote, "Varun Ki Shaadi Ke Laddoo Nahin, Biscuits(Abs) Khao" which meant that Varun's body has gotten even better after his wedding, unlike most men who have a tummy after their wedding. He also complimented Varun's by saying that his body is on fire.

Reactions to Varun Dhawan's fitness

Reacting to the picture, Varun Dhawan called him Aalim Bhai MBBS in the comment section. Trainer Prashant wrote that Varun's wedding has had a good effect on him has his 8 packs are visible. Varun's fans commented in numbers on Varun's picture. They wrote that the actor is looking extremely hot. They also sent in fire and heart emojis. Varun also shared the post on his Instagram story. Take a look at some of the comments below:

Image source: Aalim Hakim's Instagram

A sneak peek into Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Varun shared a picture with Natasha from their Mehendi ceremony. In the picture, Varun is seen giving a peck to Natasha. The two are seen wearing ivory outfits and looking into each other's eyes in the second picture. Varun also flaunted his body at his Haldi ceremony. Take a look at Varun Dhawan's photos from his wedding ceremonies here:

