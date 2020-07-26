What Ankita Lokhande Has Been Up To This Week; Check Out Her Posts

Ankita Lokhande has been quite active on social media this week. The actor had stopped posting on her social media handle for a while but is now back. Read on to know more about her weekly activities:

Ankita Lokhande's posts after SSR's death

On July 22, 2020, Ankita Lokhande took to her official social media handle and posted a photo that featured an idol of Jesus of Nazareth and St. Mary, mother of Jesus. Lokhande captioned this photo with, "HOPE, PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !!! Keep smiling wherever you are". It has received over 4 lakh 80 thousand likes within two days. Here is the social media post by the Pavitra Rishta actor:

Celebrities likes Rukmini Maitra, Prarthana Behere, Amruta Khandvilkar, Arti Singh, Sristy Rode, Smiti Thackey, and others shared heart emoticons. Rukmi Maitra wrote, "You were, are, and will forever remain the loveliest and strongest".

On July 24, 2020, Lokhande posted the official poster of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara. In the caption, the television actor wrote that about SSR's journey and said that it was from Pavitra Rishta to Dil Bechara. She also wrote "One Last Time" in her social media post. Lokhande captioned it with, "From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara. One last time !!!" (sic). Here is the official social media post:

This post went on to garner over 10 lakh likes from the fans of the actors within 13 hours of posting it. Celebs like Mahi Vj, Shivam Mahadevan, Kishwer M Rai, Mrunal Thakur, and others also showed their support and were all hearts about it. Nisha Rawal, a content creator, and YouTube star, wrote, "Yes my dear Ankita Lokhande... one last time! Let's pour out all our respect and love".

Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. It premiered on the platform at 7.30 pm IST. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios and is directed by Mukesh Chhabra. AR Rahman has composed the music of this SSR starrer. Fans had been showering love on SSR's last film ever since it was released.

