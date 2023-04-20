What Are You Doing?: YouTube Faces Heat From Delhi HC In Aaradhya Bachchan Case

The Delhi High Court came down heavily on YouTube while hearing the petition of Aaradhya Bachchan against YouTube channels spreading false information about her health. The HC reprimanded the video-sharing platform by saying that since the latter is making money out of the videos, it has a social responsibility. The court also questioned the 'zero tolerance' policy of the Google company and asked what it is doing when fake information is being shared on its platform, raising questions over its responsibilities.

The bench led by Justice C Hari Shankar stated that YouTube is not running on charity and that it earns from what it does. "If you’re making money out of what you’re doing, you have a social responsibility. You cannot allow for such clips to be posted," the court said. The court lambasted the online forum saying that it provides a platform on which "misleading information" is circulated.

"There is a video circulating saying the child is dead when she is alive and kicking. Like this, you are not required to even monitor child pornography then… What are you doing?" the court questioned.

The court cited the new IT rules and said that YouTube as an intermediary, has a duty to amend its policy in tune with the new Rules. "What have you done?" the HC asked, adding that it is for the video-sharing platform to tell the court what efforts it is making for running the channel with new IT rules.

'You are providing platform for misleading information': Delhi HC berates YouTube

The HC slammed YouTube and asked why the company does not have some policy in such matters. "When you're told these types of YouTubes are circulating, should there not be some way of handling these things? You are a YouTube platform, don't you have some responsibility for such kinds of things?" the court asked.

The HC also observed that the company provides a platform on which "misleading information" is circulated. "You mean to say you're only providing a facility for people to only misinform the public... You are providing a platform on which misleading information is circulating to the public. How can such a thing be tolerated?" the court asked the YouTube counsel.

Slamming the company, the court said, "Are you not profiting from each one of these? Are you allowing people to upload for free?... Doesn’t YouTube have some sort of responsibility in such cases?"

Notably, the Delhi High Court has made strong observations about the need for tech giants to take responsibility for the content hosted on their platforms. These observations have come amidst an ongoing debate about the responsibility of tech giants in regulating the content posted on their platforms. With India adopting more stringent IT rules and taking a strong stance on cybersecurity and responsibility, the High Court’s remarks reiterate the commitment that the country has made in this regard. It is clear that the policies of big tech platforms need to be revised to align with the law of the land, and tech giants need to step up and take greater responsibility for the content they host.