What Ayushmann Khurrana Has Been Upto This Week; Read Details

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known to be very active on social media platforms. He has been busy with promoting brands, focusing on his health, and spending time with his family, as it was his mother's birthday in the first week of July. Read more to know about how the actor spent the first week of the second half of the year:

Ayushmann Khurrana's first week of July

On July 3, 2020, the actor took to his official social media handle and posted a set of photos from a small town in Bihar called Chandi. In the photos, fans can see that the actor is cycling in the town wearing track pants and a black full sleeves t-shirt. The actor donned a helmet and a pair of shades to complete his look. He is seen riding a black bicycle with yellow stripes.

The actor captioned the photo saying, “My karmic cycle. Always takes me back to my city”. Several Bollywood celebrities like Manav Vij, Bhumi Pednekar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, took to their official social media handle to comment on this photo. Here is the official social media post by the Article 15 actor:

On July 8, 2020, the actor celebrated his mother’s birthday with his family. He posted a photo that featured his mother and his brother Aparshakti Khurana. He captioned the photo saying, “Happy birthday Ma.” This post went on to garner over 11 lakh likes. Actors like Nimrat Kaur and Dia Mirza commented on the photo and wished the actor’s mother. Here is the post:

On July 9, 2020, the actor was busy promoting Daniel Wellington. Khurrana posted a photo where he was seen wearing a Daniel Wellington watch. In the photo, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is seen wearing a pink t-shirt.

He captioned the photo saying, “At home, but keeping it cool on my work calls by sporting the new @danielwellington Iconic link watch 40mm in a bigger dial size. Time for y’all to own this fashion piece. #danielwellington #iconiclink”. Here is the official post by the actor:

