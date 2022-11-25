'What Can Be More Shameful Than This': Anupam Kher On Richa Chadha Insulting Martyrs

Actor Richa Chadha sparked a row with her tweet in which she referred to the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and mocked the sacrifice of Indian soldiers. In the now-deleted tweet, Chadha wrote, "Galwan says hi" in response to the Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement about the Indian Army "waiting for orders from the govt" to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As she continues to face backlash over her outrageous tweet, Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher took to Twitter to react to Chadha's tweet and called it "shameful."

In his tweet, Kher called the controversy Chadha's attempt to garner popularity and called it the "work of cowards." He further slammed Chadha's remarks and added, "what can be more shameful than this."

Anupam Kher wrote in Hindi, "Desh ki burai karke kuchh logo ke beech lokpriya hone ki koshish karna kayar aur chhote logo ka kaam hai. Aur sena ke samman ko daanv par lagana... isse zyada sharmnaak aur kya ho sakta hai. (Trying to become popular among some people by doing evil to the country is the work of cowards and small people. And putting the honor of the army at stake…. What can be more shameful than this.)"

देश की बुराई करके कुछ लोगों के बीच लोकप्रिय होने की कोशिश करना कायर और छोटे लोगों का काम है।और सेना के सम्मान को दांव पर लगाना…. इससे ज़्यादा शर्मनाक और क्या हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/ZXx3XCMARp — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 25, 2022

Apart from Kher, several celebrities from the film industry have reacted to Chadha's tweet and slammed her for her remarks. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar mentioned he is deeply hurt by Chadha's "ungrateful" comment. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain." In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, actor Adivi Sesh paid his respects to the Indian Army and added he does not know what Chadha intended, but it did "hurt" him to read her tweet.

Complaint filed against Richa Chadha

Soon after Chadha sparked controversy with her outrageous tweet, Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against her, stating that the Bollywood actor has mocked the sacrifice of the Indian Army soldiers at Galwan valley who fought with the Chinese troop in June 2020. In his complaint, Jindal called Chadha's remark 'Shameful and disgraceful.'

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher/@therichachadha