What Deepika Padukone Has Been Upto This Weekend; Read Full Details

Deepika Padukone, like several other Bollywood celebs, is known to be quite active on social media platforms. She constantly updates her fans about her daily activities through her different social media platforms. With all that said now, read on to know more details about how Deepika Padukone spent her weekend.

How Deepika Padukone spent her weekend

Deepika Padukone has, time and again, been talking about mental health and depression. The actor shared a post this weekend on Twitter that was related to depression. Deepika Padukone shared a picture that read, ''Repeat after me: You cannot 'snap out' of depression''. The actor has been encouraging fans to open up about their troubles and issues regarding mental health. Have a look at the post shared by Deepika Padukone on Twitter:

Deepika Padukone's tweets regarding mental health have been receiving strong support from fans. The actor shared yet another post on Twitter where she can be seen encouraging fans to talk and open up on their journey of depression and mental health issues. She shared several pictures that feature some of the best quotes.

One of picture reads, ''Repeat after me: Depression is Treatable'' and the other two posts read, ''Repeat after me: Depression is Curable'' and 'Repeat after me: Depression is Preventable''. Check out the post shared by Deepika Padukone on Twitter:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen making an appearance in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actor played the role of Malti in the movie. Deepika Padukone was not only an actor but also a producer for the film. Padukone will next be seen in a film titled 83.

The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Romi Bhatia in the film. Her upcoming film directed by Kabir Khan and co-produced by herself, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishnu Vardhan Induri also features Ranveer Singh in a pivotal role. Other actors including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, and Jiiva will also be seen playing key roles.

