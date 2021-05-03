What Does Kangana Ranaut Eat For Lunch & Dinner? Actor Shares Food Thread

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared her diet plan of the day and her food thread garnered over 30,000 likes. The Queen actor highlighted how she likes to drink vegetable juice before her lunch.

She later then shared her lunch menu that comprised of daal, sabzi, and rice, adding that her 'Curd is a must' for her in summers. She also said that she likes to 'squeeze some lemon' in her lentils and curry as it 'alkalises everything'.

After a few hours, Kangana posted a picture of filter coffee that she paired with some cashews. She wrote, "I used to take 3-4 cups a day reduced to one now, coffee is something I really look forward to." She concluded the food thread by posting her dinner plate — only salad and a turmeric shot. "In the midst of election excitement I feel burdened to do this food thing regret making this commitment with you all but anyway this is my last meal of the day, at home I like khichadi or curd rice or salads for dinner with turmeric shot,' she wrote.

This is not a good day to post diet feeling overwhelmed with disappointing results from Bangal and forgetting to eat but I like to drink vegetable juice around this time, today it’s doodhi called ghiya in north India with some mint leaves and few lemon drops and a pinch of salt. pic.twitter.com/EIi2CACo2E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

Lunch is mostly daal, Sabzi and rice, my comfort food is North Indian style pakoda kadi with rice and sometimes I like Maharashtrian pomfret fish curry or pan fried it. Curd is a must in this weather for me also I tend to squeeze lemon in daal and sabzi it alkalises everything.. pic.twitter.com/coLfebXHNd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

Filter coffee with some cashews, coffee is not good for people with too much fire in them which anyway causes high pitta dosha but I used to take 3-4 cups a day reduced to one now, coffee is something I really look forward to .... isn’t it divine ðŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/XGHY8ol0dy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

In the midst of election excitement I feel burdened to do this food thing regret making this commitment with you all but anyway this is my last meal of the day, at home I like khichadi or curd rice or salads for dinner with turmeric shot.

Hope this helps ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/33Xfx1ixuP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress who juggling three films at the moment has now officially turned into a producer. The first project for her banner Manikarnika Films is a 'quirky love story.' Kangana took to Twitter to share the logo of her production house Manikarnika Films. One could see a glimpse of a tiger, a temple, and fire, along with a ‘tilak’ in the logo. The 33-year-old wrote that they were making their debut in the digital space with the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The title slightly resembles Tanu Weds Manu, which is among the most popular films of her career. The sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns is her highest-grossing film, as well as one that fetched her a National Award.