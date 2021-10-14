‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Docuseries Explores Actor's Mysterious Death

Famous for her roles in Clueless, 8 Mile, Love and Other Disasters and many others, Brittany Murphy passed away in 2009 at the age of 32 in her Hollywood Hills home and shocked her fans and family. Five months later, Simon Monjack, her husband, was also found dead in the apartment. HBO Max's all-new documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? released on October 14 and gave insight into the happenings in the mysterious house.

The mysteries surrounding the home Brittany Murphy and her husband passed away in

Brittany Murphy moved into her new home in 2003, after she bought it from Britney Spears for $3.85 million, as reported by People. She tied the knot with Monjack in 2007 and breathed her last in 2009, in the main bathroom of the house. Murphy's mother, Sharon found her there and called 911 after Murphy experienced flu-like symptoms for a few days that led up to her death. It was later declared that the actor died from untreated pneumonia and anemia with a combination of drug intoxication from medication. Not long after this incident, Sharon found her son-in-law, Monjack, who was 40-years-old unresponsive in the house. Like his wife, the cause of his death was also determined to be pneumonia and severe anemia.

After the duo passed away, there were speculations regarding the cause of their deaths. Some said It was related to mold in the house, but the theory was dismissed by medical examiners. However, Monjack's mother mentioned that her son had found mold in the house and also mentioned that he had hallucinations that things were crawling out of his skin before he passed away.

What did Britney Spears have to say about the house that Brittany Murphy passed away in?

Both Britney Spears and Brittany Murphy had reported that there was something strange in the house when they each lived there. Spears had earlier mentioned that she had an 'otherworldly encounter' that forced her to leave the house and never return. The singer's former makeup artist also opened up about the situation on the podcast, Earios's We Need To Talk About Britney, earlier this year. She mentioned that Spears told her that after a reiki healing session, 'bad spirits' had come in and were trying to push her down the stairs. She mentioned that this experience forced Spears to move to a hotel and never return to her home. Although Murphy never claimed she saw spirits, she did sense that something was amiss in the home.

What happened to the house post the couple's death?

Sharon sold the house for a loss in 2011 after being unable to find a buyer for it for a long time. She sold it for $2.7 million and the house went in for a rebuild in 2013. In 2017, it was sold for $14.53 million and then it sold again in 2020 for $11.59 million. The house is currently 9,400 square feet and includes five bedrooms.

Image: AP