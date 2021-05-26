What Happened To Chandrachur Singh? All You Need To Know About Actor's Comeback In 'Aarya'

For fans who grew up during the 90s, Chandrachur Singh was a pretty familiar face. Fans will remember the Josh actor, as the doe-eyed younger brother, who fell in love with Aishwarya Rai only to be hated by her brother in the film or the supportive friend in Kya Kehna, helping Preity Zinta overcome the struggles of being an unmarried mother. Chandrachur Singh's movies also included his work in Maachis, Tere Mere Sapne, Dil Kya Kare, Daag: The Fire, Silsila Hai Pyar Ka.

However, after doing some films that did work out so well for the actor, Chandrachur Singh almost disappeared from the industry. Singh was the talk of the town last year, as he made his comeback in the popular Disney+ Hotstar series, Aarya along with Sushmita Sen. Chandrachur Singh in Aarya has received nothing but raving reviews, however, this has had many fans also wondering: what happened to Chandrachur Singh?

Chandrachur Singh's comeback

While speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview last year, Singh spoke about how when he was approached for Aarya, everything "fell into place beautifully". He mentioned how the timing was right and he always enjoyed Ram Madhvani's work. He also spoke about his audition for the role, mentioning how he wasn't aware that Sushmita Sen was going to be cast opposite him in the show, and how he almost spilled his coffee when he found out.

No bad blood between the two, however, the actor did mention that the two were supposed to work together many years ago, however, the film "didn't materialise". Singh also spoke about how today's time is very different for actors as the opportunities are far greater than what they were and there is "no fear of being typecast". He also mentioned how there is more freedom and scope to "flesh out characters" when working in the digital section.

What happened to Chandrachur Singh?

The answer to the aforementioned question was answered by Singh during his HT interview. The actor spoke about how he had "personal responsibilities" and the roles he was getting weren't "substantial enough". He mentioned how he decided to take a break and focus on his family. While not much is known about Chandrachur Singh's wife, the actor did reveal how he had been a single parent, raising his son alone for the past few years.

Singh also spoke about how some interesting films he signed didn't materialise and some got shelved even after being shot, while others "didn’t even go to the sets". However, the actor mentioned that the biggest setback he faced was his own health due to a jet skiing accident he had in Goa. He mentioned how there were several dislocations ensuing from major surgery. This had a major effect on the actor's work mentioning how he couldn't shoot for a long time and he would have to leave shoots midway due to the pain.

The actor's accident took place in the year 2000 just after the release of his films Josh and Kya Kehna, the two films which could've changed his career. However, it took the actor 8 full years to recover from his injuries. The offers that he was receiving began to fizzle out. However, Singh concluded his interaction by explaining how he didn't regret anything in his life and that everything happens for a reason, explaining how raising his son was always his priority and always will be.

Image - Still from Josh

