What Happened To Ranbir Kapoor? Is Ranbir Kapoor Covid Positive? Know Latest Health Update

After Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, and other celebrities in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. After speculation about the news, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed in an Instagram post that the 38-year-old actor has tested positive with Covid-19 and gave an update about Ranbir Kapoor's health. Adding a photo of him she wrote in the caption "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Checkout Neetu Kapoor's post about Ranbir Kapoor Covoid positive diagnosis

After learning what happened to Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor's post was flooded with comments by his fans, Neetu's followers, and also Bollywood celebrities. Karisma Kapoor commented with pink double hearts and joining hands emoticon. Anupam Kher wrote "He is a Rockstar!!" in the comment. Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima Kapoor commented with a red heart emoticon and Raazi actor Soni Razdan also wished him recovery with several red heart emoticons. Several users wrote "Get Well Soon RK", "Praying for a speedy recovery", "take care" in the comments for Ranbir Kapoor's health and recovery. Read Comments here-

Randhir Kapoor's statement on Ranbir's health

Earlier today when several news outlets reported Ranbir has contracted the fatal virus, PinkVilla carried a statement from the actor's uncle Randhir Kapoor regarding it. He said he believed Ranbir was not well but he was not sure what he got and said he was out of town. In December 2020, Neetu Kapoor had contracted the coronavirus while shooting Jug Jug Jeeyo. Her co-star Varun Dhawan had also tested positive for the virus later.

In an Instagram post Neetu confirmed the news and wrote " "Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice, and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep a safe distance. Take care". A few days later her daughter Ridhima confirmed that Neetu Kapoor had tested negative.

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

Ranbir Kapoor has multiple interesting projects lined up this year. He will be starring in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt. Alia recently took to Instagram to share a few new pictures from the sets of the film. In the photos, she was seen with Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji all posing for the camera with the film's script in their hands. Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic and it also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. He is also working on an untitled movie with Luv Ranjan co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite Parineeti Chopra.

Image Source: Neetu Kapoor's Instagram

