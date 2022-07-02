What Happened To Tiger Shroff? 'Heropanti' Actor Posts Video With Bloodied Nose And Arm

Tiger Shroff left his fans worried with the latest Instagram reel of him with injury marks on his face and arms. The Heropanti star, who's reportedly shooting action sequences for his upcoming film Ganapath: Part 1, dropped a clip where one can see blood smeared on his face, nose and arms. While many fans hailed the actor for his toned and raw avatar, some also expressed concern about the wounds.

Tiger Shroff posts a video with bloodied nose and arm

Taking to his Instagram handle yesterday, July 1, Shroff shared a close-up of all his injuries, while also flaunting his pumped-up biceps. In the caption, he wrote, "This one's going to be one to rem…ouch." He didn't divulge any detail about whether the marks were made up for an action sequence or did he actually injure himself. Take a look.

Showering love and haling the actor for his intense avatar, fans wrote, "Love you tiger sir," "My favourite," and "Killer look," among other things. Meanwhile, a couple of netizens asked whether the actor was keeping well and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Tiger's love for actioners is not new, with the actor having aced intense stunt sequences in films like Heropanti, War, Baaghi and many more. He often treats fans with videos of his rigorous workouts and has been dubbed as one of the fittest actors in Indian cinema.

What's on Tiger Shroff's work front?

The actor will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Ganapath Part 1, which is slated to release in December this year. He will be returning with his debut film Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon and is set to take on the role of a boxer in the Vikas Bahl directorial.

He will also be joining hands with superstar Akshay Kumar for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, while Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani are bankrolling it. According to the reports by Pinkvilla, the film is beign mounted on a budget of Rs 120 crore. a major chunk of the film will be shot in London.

