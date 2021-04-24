What Is AR Rahman's Instagram Post On The 'lucky Ones' About? Find Out!

The two-time Academy Awards-winning music composer AR Rahman, turned into a writer and producer with his latest venture 99 songs. The movie marks Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas's debut and was released globally on April 16, 2021. As of April 24, 2021, AR Rahman's movie has an IMDB rating of 9.1 and has also been received well by all critics. On April 24, 2021, AR Rahman's Instagram handle recently featured a few of his fans from across the globe, who went to watch the movie. He went on to caption the post "The lucky ones watching in a theatre....across the world...." Fans from countries like the USA, UAE, Malaysia, and Australia, managed to watch the movie in the theatre, as he referred to as the 'lucky ones' for being able to watch it in the theatre.

About 99 songs

AR Rahman has composed songs for over 140 films over decades during his career. With AR Rahman's latest venture 99 Songs, he turns into a writer and producer for the first time. 99 songs is the first film to be produced under his maiden banner YM Movies. AR Rahman's latest movie also marks the debut of Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy into the world of feature films as a director. The movie follows the story of an aspiring music composer who is on the journey of self-discovery and was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The screenplay was written by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy while the dialogues were penned by Hussain Dalal. The movie first premiered at the 24th Busan International Film Festival, in South Korea on October 9, 2019.

99 songs' cast

The casting for 99 Songs was done by Mukesh Chhabra. AR Rahman's movie features Ehan Bhat as Jai and Edilsy Vargas as Sophie, in the lead roles. Apart from this, 99 Song's cast also consists of actors like Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Aditya Seal, and Kurush Deboo. The movie also features musicians like Thomson Andrews, Ranjit Barot, Rahul Ram, and Remo Fernandes who belong to all parts of the music composing spectrum. Comedian Kunal Kamra also has a cameo in the movie. Tenzing Dalha will also be seen in the movie, playing Polo Longjam. The cast of the movie further extends to Karan Ashar, who will be seen as a photographer, Ashwath Bhatt who is playing CM Prabhakar, and R. Bhakti Klein who is playing a businessman.



Image courtesy: AR Rahman's Instagram