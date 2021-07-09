What Is Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan's Second Son's Name? Randhir Kapoor Reveals

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on February 21 this year. Although the couple remained completely private about their secondborn's face and name, the baby took the internet by storm by constantly staying in the news. Curious about what the celebrity couple named their kid, a new update on the newborn has set the media ablaze.

Taimur's brother's name? The meaning behind the name

Following the huge drama over their first son's name, Taimur, the couple decided to remain tight-lipped about their newborn son's name. Remaining extremely cautious about not leaking the name anywhere, social media is now buzzing with excitement after Taimur's baby brother's name was made public. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor said that the couple has named their son Jeh.

"Yes, Kareena and Saif's son has been named Jeh recently," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

The couple was subject to heavy criticism and trolling on the internet after revealing the name of their five-year-old son. Many believed that Taimur was the name of a Turkish invader. However, the couple maintained that Taimur meant 'Iron' in Persian. Following the suit, the couple is believed to have kept a Persian name for their second son. Jeh name meaning, having origins in Latin and in Parsi, stands for 'blue crested bird' and 'To come, to bring' respectively.

More on Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh

Unlike, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, the couple has been careful about sharing Jeh's photos with the public. However, treating her fans every now and then, the actress has actively shared glimpses of the infant baby boy on her social media. Casually sharing a glimpse into the weekend with her boys, the actress shared the first look of baby Jeh, dressed in his onesie playing with his brother and father. In another post, the actress shared a closer look at her baby Jeh with older brother Taimur.

In the monochrome picture, big brother Taimur can be seen cradling baby Jeh in his arms. The pictures were shared widely online with many fans being excited to have a clear look at the actors' second born. Recently, the actress announced her new book titled 'Pregnancy Bible' which will provide a detailed insight into her pregnancy journeys. Fans are expecting to learn new things about baby Jeh in the book.

