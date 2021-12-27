Gone were the days when celebrities and even people were expected to adhere to beauty standards. In current times, many eminent personalities and celebrities are striving hard to break them and look beyond those rose-tinted glasses. Recently, actor Yami Gautam, who has been the poster girl for glowing skin for the past decade, opened up about how she is suffering from keratosis pilaris. Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that her journey from learning about her condition to writing the post was difficult.

The 33-year-old actor asserted that it took her years to accept herself completely and wear her confidence. She added how she now wants it to be 'let it be.' The Bhoot Police actor received a heartwarming response from her fans for being brave enough to talk about it on social media.

What is Keratosis Pilaris?

Also known as chicken skin, Keratosis Pilaris is a common skin condition that causes patches of rough-feeling bumps that appear on the skin. As per a report by healthline.com, these tiny bumps or pimples are actually dead skin cells plugging hair follicles. They appear in red or brown colour. Keratosis pilaris mostly appear in the upper arms, thighs, cheeks or buttocks.

The skin condition is not contagious and does not cause any discomfort. But, it worsens during the winter season due to dry weather. The report suggests it may also worsen during pregnancy.

Symptoms of Keratosis Pilaris

The most common symptom is visibility as they are easily seen in the form of goosebumps or skin of the chicken. Thus, it is also called chicken skin. The other symptoms are as follows:

Itchy, irritable skin

Dry skin

Bumps that feel like sandpaper

Bumps that can appear in different colours depending on skin tone (flesh-coloured, white, red, pink, brown, or black)

Causes

Keratosis Pilaris occurs when there is a buildup of Keratin, a hair protein in the pores. The body hair is locked in the pores and it blocks the opening of growing hair follicles. Instead of hair, a small bump forms, and one can notice a small body of hair when they try to pick at it. The major reason for the skin condition is yet to be found. However, doctors believe that it is linked with other skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and genetic diseases.

Home Remedies

Warm bath

Exfoliate

Apply hydrating lotion

Avoid wearing tight clothes

Use humidifiers

